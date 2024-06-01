East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Sells $590,080.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,635,000 after buying an additional 306,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $338,142,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

