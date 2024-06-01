Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.4 days.
Entain Price Performance
GMVHF remained flat at $8.29 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.
Entain Company Profile
