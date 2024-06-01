Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.4 days.

Entain Price Performance

GMVHF remained flat at $8.29 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

