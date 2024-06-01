Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $922.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $922.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $762.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $764.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

