Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.07.

NYSE ES opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

