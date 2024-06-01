ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $462,291.60 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vikas Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60.

Shares of EXLS opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

