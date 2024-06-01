FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $407.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

FDS stock opened at $404.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

