Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $15.49 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $27,146.98 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95096814 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,607.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

