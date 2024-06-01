Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of FLEX opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,648 shares of company stock worth $11,529,943 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

