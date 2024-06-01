Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Glacier Bancorp worth $45,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 454,289 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 580,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,252. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

