Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $85,326,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

