HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

