HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

