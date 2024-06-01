Head to Head Analysis: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) vs. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -4.61% -6.28% -4.01% Rimini Street 5.02% -66.46% 8.75%

Volatility & Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoorDash and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $9.11 billion 4.94 -$558.00 million ($1.08) -101.95 Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.54 $26.06 million $0.24 10.71

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DoorDash and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 9 16 0 2.64 Rimini Street 0 1 1 0 2.50

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $132.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given Rimini Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than DoorDash.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rimini Street

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.