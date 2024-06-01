Head to Head Review: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 177.44%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 226.89%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,088.14 -$444.04 million ($1.80) -4.93 Vir Biotechnology $43.99 million 31.77 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.56

Iovance Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics -23,615.70% -71.45% -55.17% Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

