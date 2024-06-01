Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $157.98 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $157.98 million and $2,941.90 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,684.83 or 0.99993503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00114692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31637889 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $29,701.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

