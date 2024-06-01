HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 57.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

