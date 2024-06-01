IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

