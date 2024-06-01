Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of IMCR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

