Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Immutep

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

