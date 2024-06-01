Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,253,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

