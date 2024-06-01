Insider Buying: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CEO Buys $1,000,008.00 in Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 2.5 %

BOW opened at $26.80 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

