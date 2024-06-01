Insider Buying: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CEO Buys $1,000,008.00 in Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 2.5 %
BOW opened at $26.80 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
