Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,337,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,017,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,088,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 2.4 %

CVNA stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Carvana by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

