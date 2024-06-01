Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Sells $1,182,840.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

