Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $210,561.12 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90.

Moderna Trading Down 5.9 %

MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

