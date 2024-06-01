Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.59 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.59 billion and approximately $49.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.05 or 0.00017803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,017,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,392,678 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

