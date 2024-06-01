IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 164,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,774,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,626. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

