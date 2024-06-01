IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 44,620 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,784,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.