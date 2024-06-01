IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 44,620 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IWM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,784,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
