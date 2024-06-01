J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lifted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,063. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

