Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

