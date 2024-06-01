Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $105.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DAC opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. Danaos has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.71 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $253.45 million during the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 59.04% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 29.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Danaos

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.