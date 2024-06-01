Jefferies Financial Group Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $185.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

