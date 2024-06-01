JMP Securities Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $78.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

