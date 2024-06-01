JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.95.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

