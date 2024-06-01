JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $63.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $8,754,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.