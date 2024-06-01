Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $706.73 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Kava has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $706.73 million and $9.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,240 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

