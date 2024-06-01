Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $95.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

