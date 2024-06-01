KeyCorp Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $79.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

PSTG opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

