Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$2,009,067.23 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23.
John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, John Ernest Sicard sold 12,328 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.39, for a total value of C$1,903,365.53.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total value of C$1,108,068.11.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
TSE:KXS opened at C$146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$150.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
