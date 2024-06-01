Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$2,009,067.23 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23.

John Ernest Sicard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, John Ernest Sicard sold 12,328 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.39, for a total value of C$1,903,365.53.

On Tuesday, March 19th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,530 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.15, for a total value of C$1,108,068.11.

On Wednesday, March 6th, John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$150.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

