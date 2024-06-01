Kopernik Global Investors LLC Purchases 705,343 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources makes up about 4.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $40,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NG. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. 2,851,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 65.41. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

