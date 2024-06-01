Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,457 shares during the period. Korea Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %
Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
