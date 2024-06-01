Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,670 over the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.