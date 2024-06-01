KT Co. (NYSE:KT) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,219 shares during the quarter. KT accounts for about 14.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of KT worth $137,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 847,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,506. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.