Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leonardo DRS worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 431,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $24.84.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

