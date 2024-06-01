Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

