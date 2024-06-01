Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

