Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lilium Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Lilium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $55,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.