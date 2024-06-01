Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.34. 1,651,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,782. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

