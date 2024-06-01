Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.63. 1,465,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,401. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

