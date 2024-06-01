Madison Asset Management LLC Has $107.54 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $107,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.49. 6,460,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,168. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

