Madison Asset Management LLC Has $260.14 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,502,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 3.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Arch Capital Group worth $260,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,178,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,955. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

